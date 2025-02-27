All the latest news from London TV Screenings, Mip London & BBCS Showcase on Thursday, 27 February

Thursday, 8.59am: Stan, Prime Video buy Boarders

Stan in Australia and Prime Video across Africa are among those to have picked up Studio Lambert drama, Boarders.

The show, which returned for its second series recently on the BBC, has also been picked up by Discovery in New Zealand, EITB (Spain), RTP (Portugal), RTL Hrvatska (Croatia), YLE (Finland) and VRT (Flemish Belgium).

The acquisitions add to continuing co-production partnerships with Tubi, which is the exclusive home of Boarders in North America and Latin America, and with ZDFneo in Germany.

Boareders is produced by All3Media’s Studio Lambert and sold by All3Media International. It follows five talented black inner-city teens transported to a British boarding school after gaining scholarships.

Thursday, 8.34am: Blue Ant names Schouela COO

Canada’s Blue Ant Media has rejigged its senior team with promotions for Jamie Schouela, Carlyn Staudt and Mitch Dent.

Schouela has been named chief operating officer, Staudt becomes president of global channels and streaming, and Dent is now president of Canadian media.

All three roles report directly to Michael MacMillan, Blue Ant’s chief exec, with Schouela and Dent continuing to be based out of Toronto, and Staudt remaining in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, 8.22am: Max extends Margarita time

Warner Bros Discovery has extended its fantasy teen comedy-drama Margarita into a second season, after the show became the most watched Argentine series on Max in Latin America, according to the streamer.

The show debuted in 2024 having been created and developed by producer Cris Morena. Season two is to begin filming shortly, with the story a sequel to Morena’s Argentine telenovela Floricienta, which ran 20 years ago. The new show has also spawned a run of 14 live shows.