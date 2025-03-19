Warner Bros Discovery streamer Max has axed Mindy Kaling drama Sex Lives of College Girls after three series.

The cancellation comes following the show’s third-run finale at the end of January, with producers Warner Bros. Television now seeking a new home for a planned fourth series.

Sex Lives of College Girls debuted in 2021 and was co-created by Kaling and Justin Noble, who has an overall deal with WBTV.

The duo exec produced with Noble attached as showrunner, while 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein was onboard as exec producer.

The cancellation, which leaves Hacks, And Just Like That… and Peacemaker among its most notable comedies, had been expected by some as original cast member Renee Rapp departed during the most recent series.

However, the show’s third run also failed to maintain ratings which ultimately played into the cancellation according to US trade Deadline, which broke the news.