Deal brings together two of the region’s leading media companies to develop shows together

MBC Studios, the production arm of Middle East broadcaster MBC Group, has partnered with leading Saudi production firm Telfaz11 Studios to co-develop and co-produce multiple projects built around Saudi storytelling.

While details of initial projects have to be revealed, an announcement made during Red Sea International Film Festival said that one was “based on a compelling true story”, which highlighted the shared ambition of both companies to create “meaningful content that captures the richness of Saudi culture and resonates deeply with audiences across the region”.

The partnership is aimed at nurturing Saudi talent, encouraging creativity and contributing to the region’s film and television industries.

It combines two of the leading names in the region. MBC studios will bring the resources and platforms to connect these stories across the Arab world and beyond while Telfaz11 Studios is building on the success of features such as action-comedy Sattar, which became the highest-grossing Saudi film of all time, and thriller Mandoob, the biggest Arabic-language film at the Saudi box office this year.

“It is now more important than ever to tell our own stories,” said Hana Al Omair, Saudi director and creative director at MBC Studios. “By joining forces with the Telfaz11 Studios team, we are not only tapping into a treasure trove of authentic Saudi stories but also setting yet another new benchmark for excellence in regional content creation.

This article originally appeared in our sister publication ScreenDaily