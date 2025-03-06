Spanish streamer Movistar Plus+ has named Satisfaction Iberia founder Daniel Domenjó as its next chief exec.

Domenjó is replacing Cristina Burzako at the company, which has been restructuring after Marc Murtra took the top job at parent company Telefónica following the exit of Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallette.

Domenjó’s exit comes a year after launching Satisfaction Iberia, which was created with the backing of French production group Satisfaction Group.

Satisfaction Iberia said it would “reorganise its team” as a result of Domenjó’s departure, but did not provide further details. The company has already produced primetime formats in Spain and Portugal for TVE and RTP, including La Conexión and The Floor. Other shows are in pre-production.

Prior to Satisfaction, Domenjó had a five-year stint as executive director at Mediacrest Entertainment where he worked on productions of ITV Studios formats such as El Cazador (The Chase) and Las Noches de los Cazadores (Beat the Chasers).

Domenjó has also previously co-produced and co-developed shows with companies including Talpa, Paramount and ITV. He started his career as a journalist and presenter.

“Here at Satisfaction Iberia, we would like to publicly extend our gratitude to Daniel Domenjó for his commitment and inspiring contribution to our production company and wish him the greatest success in his new professional endeavour at the helm of Movistar Plus+,” Satisfaction said in a statement.