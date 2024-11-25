Executive was driver of strategy to align content business for global market

NBCUniversal veteran Bonnie Hammer is leaving the company at the end of the year following more than two decades with the US giant.

Hammer has held numerous roles at the Comcast-owned company, including being chairman of the Universal Studio Group, where she brought Universal Television, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios under one umbrella.

She also headed up NBCU’s direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises business, overseeing the creation of Peacock, and before that was chairman at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Hammer joined what became NBCU after Barry Diller’s Universal Television merged with NBC in 2004, going on to work on shows ranging from Suits and Umbrella Academy to Monk, Mr. Robot and Dirty John.

She was most recently a strategic advisor at the company. Her decision to depart is not believed to be connected to recent news that NBCU is planning to split up its cable division.

Prior to NBCU, Hammer worked at Lifetime and executive produced shows including Good Day! for WCVB in Boston and This Old House for PBS.