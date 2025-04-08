Board game that debuted in 1935 to be turned into a super-sized reality competition series

Netflix has picked up the upcoming Monopoly unscripted project, which will see the board game turned into a reality competition series.

The show, which was revealed in March, is based on the eponymous game that made its debut in 1935 and is owned by Hasbro.

The series has been described as a social experiment contest that will see players attempting to outbid their rivals to take control of the board and win the game.

It is the latest deal involving Hasbro Entertainment’s board game IP, with The CW behind unscripted remakes of games including Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.

Adaptations of other Hasbro IP have also been explored, with Fox developing a remake of Mousetrap back in 2021 and Beau Willimon adapting Risk into a drama, although both projects appear to have stalled.

Netflix has also been ramping up its IP-driven unscripted slate over recent years, with Squid Game: The Challenge based on the iconic Korean drama and a reality format inspired by Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The streamer’s pick-up of the Monopoly unscripted series, first reported by Deadline, is separate to a movie adaptation of the game that is in the works from Lionsgate and Margot Robbie’s LuckChap.