Viral hit Pop The Balloon to be ‘reimagined’ and stream live on Netflix

Netflix is heading back to YouTube for its next dating show, this time rebooting social media sensation Pop The Balloon.

The show, which was created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli, has racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube across almost 50 episodes.

A “reimagined” version is now set to land on Netflix every Thursday at 8pm Eastern Time from 10 April. Sony Pictures Television’s Sharp Entertainment is producing and Yvonne Orji (Insecure) is attached to host.

The dating experiment format sees singles testing their chemistry while trying to keep their balloon intact. As connections form and tensions rise, contestants must try not to pop their balloon, or their shot at love is gone.

The show will feature members of the public as well as reality stars and personalities, including Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle), Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom), and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum).

Executive producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Bonnie Biggs, Ellen Rocamora, Matundu and Amuli.

Sharp said: “This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry and unpredictability. Partnering with BM, Arlette and Netflix has been an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to see how the show evolves.”

Matundu and Amuli added: “From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it evolve and soar beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting.

“As executive producers, we’re proud to support this next chapter and can’t wait for both new and longtime fans to experience it.”

Netflix has been ramping up its live offering over recent years with shows such as Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney and live episodes of shows such as Love is Blind.

It has also been taking shows from YouTube to its own platform, including The Sidemen’s Inside, which launched a new UK version recently and has a US version in the works.