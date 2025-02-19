Streamer to take series that follows couples therapy to global audiences

Netflix has returned to YouTube for its latest show, this time with a remake of Blue Therapy.

The series is being produced by Luti Fagbenle’s UK-based Osun Media and is based on the show that debuted on YouTube channel Trend Centrl in 2021.

The format was then remade in 2023 for Channel 4 - where it was known as In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy - and is now heading to Netflix, which will stream its version globally.

Fagbenle was also behind the Channel 4 show via Luti Media, with the format sold by All3Media International. A casting call for the Netflix version was put out today.

Blue Therapy is the latest show to have started on YouTube that is now making its way to the streamer following The Sidemen’s reality show Inside, ordered late last year.

The series follows six couples as they are guided by a seasoned expert in an attempt to tackle ongoing issues in their relationship.

At the end of the therapy sessions, the couples are faced with either finding their way back to each other or ending the relationship for good.

Showrunner and series creator is Andy Amadi; series producer is Vanessa Van-Yeboah; and executive producers are Fagbenle and Anna Edwinson.

Fagbenle said: “This commission marks a significant milestone for Osun Group as we embark on delivering high-quality, engaging content to a global audience, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Netflix.

“Blue Therapy not only provides an intimate look into the lives and relationships of culturally diverse young couples but also offers a compelling perspective on modern dating and matters of the heart that will resonate universally.

“We’re proud to build on Blue Therapy’s passionate grassroots fanbase, following its breakout success on TrendCentrl’s YouTube channel, where it racked up millions of views per episode and was dubbed the ‘most explosive reality series of the year.

”When we launched Osun Group, our vision was to create a platform for diverse talent to share their stories, and Blue Therapy is a perfect example of that vision in action. With showrunner and creator Andy Amadi at the helm, we’re eager to begin production on this exciting project and continue this incredible journey.”