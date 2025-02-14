Kill Jackie (w/t) sees a woman attempting to avoid being killed by hitmen

Prime Video is working with Fremantle and Steel Spring Pictures on a thriller starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Kill Jackie (w/t) is based on the novel The Price You Pay, from Nick Harkaway (aka Aidan Truhen).

It will debut on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, and Turkey, as well as in Austria, Switzerland and Canada.

Fremantle handles all other ROW sales, aside from the US, which will be led by Steel Springs Pictures.

The series starts production next month and explores a woman’s attempts to avoid being killed by hitmen having escaped her past as a drug dealing boss.

Conor Keane has created the show for TV, with Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) lead director. Tom Butterworth (Gangs of London) is writer and showrunner.

Zeta-Jones exec produces and said this provided “the opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity and redemption is something I’m looking forward to.”

Hannah Blyth, Prime Video’s UK head of TV, said: “Kill Jackie (w/t) is a thrilling series and we are excited to be working with Catherine Zeta-Jones and the incredible creative team to bring this story to life.

“With its bold storytelling, striking visual style, and unexpected twists, the series is set to captivate Prime Video audiences internationally — we can’t wait for them to experience it.”

Fremantle’s chief exec of global drama, Christian Vesper, described the show as “an irreverent and contemporary thriller which is all at once dramatic, escapist and darkly comedic.

“Catherine Zeta-Jones shines as Jackie, and together with our incredible creative team, twisting storyline and elaborate international backdrop, I’ve no doubt audiences all over the world are going to be hooked.”