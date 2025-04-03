Irish PSB seeking head of drama and first dedicated comedy commissioner in seven years

RTÉ is on the hunt for a head of drama and a dedicated comedy commissioner to spearhead streaming growth.

The head of drama for video will drive the Irish PSB’s drama slate and will be expected to work with partners in the Irish creative sector to “shape an ambitious and distinctive” array of high-quality dramas that are rooted in Ireland but have universal appeal.

Scripted content has been identified as a key driver of RTÉ’s video content strategy, which is focused on growing consumption on its streaming platforms while retaining linear viewers.

The head of drama will be tasked with managing the successful delivery of commissioned drama across the PSB’s linear and on-demand services, in addition to creating a development pipeline to support the expansion of its scripted hours as set out in RTÉ’s New Direction five-year strategy.

The successful candidate will work closely with Dermot Horan, head of acquisitions and co-productions, and will report to Steve Carson, director of video.

The position is for a full-time fixed term of three years. David Crean has served as head of drama in an acting capacity since 2021 when previous long-term incumbent Shane Murphy departed the role.

They will be expected to engage with international partners to deliver on the broadcaster’s drama strategy and will also look after soap opera Fair City – working closely with its executive producer to ensure the programme’s ongoing success.

Additionally, RTÉ is seeking its first dedicated comedy commissioner since Eddie Doyle departed for BBC Northern Ireland in 2018.

The selected candidate will have responsibility for fuelling the development of an ambitious range of comedy formats for the PSB’s comedy slate, which includes successful sketch show No Worries If Not!

They will manage the delivery of comedy across RTÉ’s linear and streaming services and be tasked with developing new talent while nurturing working relationships with established writers and performers. The role also reports to Carson.

RTÉ’s New Direction strategy was set out in summer of last year and is intended to diversify production and support the development of the creative sector across Ireland.