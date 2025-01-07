See-Saw Films and Samantha Strauss’s joint venture indie Picking Scabs has hired a Jungle Entertainment and Fremantle Australia alum to its creative team.

Shay Spencer becomes executive producer at the company and will report to Strauss and See-Saw Films head of film and TV in Australia, Liz Watts.

Spencer joins having executive produced Australian label Jungle’s shows Sunny Nights for Aussie streamer Stan and Cineflix Rights, and Wakefield for the ABC and Showtime.

Before that, she was drama executive at Fremantle Australia, working on series such as Wentworth and Picnic At Hanging Rock for Foxtel.

See-Saw, which Broadcast revealed last year is exploring a sale or investment, launched Picking Scabs with Strauss in 2020.

It has bolstered its ranks since with hires such as the former Screen Australia head of development Louise Gough, while the company’s slate includes Netflix duo Apple Cider Vinegar and family drama series Grown Ups.

Strauss said: “Shay’s creative taste and her ability to think outside the box are so impressive, not to mention her tenacity, her empathy and her kindness. We’re so lucky to have her with us at Picking Scabs as we drive our beloved projects into production.”

Watts added: “Shay’s impressive story, development and producorial strengths make her a perfect fit for Sam and Picking Scabs’ brilliant slate and we couldn’t be happier having Shay join us.”