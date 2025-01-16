Comcast and Paramount-owned European streamer SkyShowtime has ordered its third original series out of Spain.

Nails is being produced by Federation Spain in association with SkyShowtime and Telemundo Studios, which is part of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.

The series is created by Araceli Álvarez de Sotomayor, who also serves as writer and director, and production has begun at locations in Madrid and Bilbao.

The show tells the story of four women from different backgrounds and of different ages who meet in a nail salon. Their repeated encounters spark a unique friendship as they attempt to reject who they have become and discover the women they want to be.

The cast includes Cristina Castaño (Toy Boy) and Marimar Vega (Las trampas del Deseo).

Sotomayor and Mario Montero are creative executive producers, with Laura Oliva, Nacho Manubens and Juan Solá attached as executive producers.

Nails joins SkyShowtime’s growing Spanish output, which includes the second season of Por H o Por B, and recent commissions Las Pelotaris 1926 and Mamen Mayo.

The streamer, which offers programming from Comcast’s Peacock and Sky Studios as well as Paramount, operates across more than 20 European countries and intends to launch a further 10 originals this year.