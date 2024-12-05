All the latest news from the global content industry from Thursday 5th December

Thursday, 3.55pm: Roku & 50 Cent partner on FAST channel

Roku is partnering with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Lionsgate to debut a new FAST channel in the US.

50 Cent Action Channel will feature the artist’s favourite films and TV series from Lionsgate’s library, including The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo, as well as over a dozen films featuring the star himself.

The channel, which will also include the Starz television series Power, is among the first wave of talent-branded FAST channels and will debut Tuesday, 10th December on The Roku Channel.

Thursday, 1.38pm: Carnival hires Euston exec to bolster creative team

Carnival Films has recruited Euston Films alumna Noemi Spanos and promoted development chief Marianne Buckland.

Spanos has joined The Day of The Jackal indie in the newly-created role of creative director, following the shuttering of Fremantle label Euston Films earlier this year. Read more

Thursday, 1.35pm: WBD’s Max unveils French shows & Turkish entrance

Warner Bros’ Discovery streamer Max has boarded two dramas from France as it expands its local output in the country.

Six-part drama Privileges is from Marie Monge and Vladimir de Fontenay, and follows a young woman who becomes embroiled in her criminal past when she works for a high-end hotel.

Paolo is a 7x60 series that tracks a man who becomes obsessed when he starts working for a local politician. Sébastien Marnier is creator, writer and director, with Mintee producing.

WBD has also confirmed that Max will be launched in Turkey in Spring next year, where it will replace recently acquired streamer BluTV. The roll-out means the streamer will then be available in 74 countries.

Thursday, 12.58pm: Norway’s NRK reels in Rubicon duo

NRK in Norway has added two dramas to its slate, with both produced by Banijay-owned Rubicon TV.

Still Breathing is a 16-episode medical series following interns in a local hospital, while The Strain is a thriller tracking a former lawyer who must save his daughter caught up in the criminal underworld.

Thursday, 12.33pm: Newen Connect renews Anton pact

European distributor Newen Connect has signed a further three year deal with the global production and financing studio Anton, allowing it to continue receiving financial investment in exchange for Anton gaining shared distribution revenues from its slate.

The arrangement marks the third extension to the agreement since it began in 2019 and will allow Newen Connect to continue to develop high end European programmes for international audiences and invest in more than 70 large-scale and high impact TV projects from across Europe, allowing titles such as Cat’s Eyes to come to fruition.

Thursday, 12.01pm: Playground picks up rights to fantasy novel

UK producer Playground has landed the rights to best-selling author Alan Moore’s latest fantasy novel The Great When with the ambition to create a major, multi-series television event.

The deal was led by Playground’s joint managing director David Stern and is the latest series to be adapted for screen from Moore following V for Vendetta and HBO’s Watchmen.

The Great When follows Dennis Knuckleyard as he works at a second-hand bookshop amidst the smog of post-WWII London. One day he comes into the possession of a novel that kicks off an explosive series of events.

Thursday, 11.13am: BBC orders Mam Tor & B-Side drama

The BBC has ordered an eight-part series for BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from Chloe producer Mam Tor Productions and B-Side Productions, with Azumah Nelson serving as the drama’s lead writer, director and executive producer.

Spanning 8x30-minute episodes, Open Water follows the story of Marcus, who is developing a career as a photographer, and Effie, who is studying dance at university in Dublin. Read more

Thursday, 10.47am: Disney+ faces lawsuit over Say Nothing murder scene

The veteran republican Marian Price is suing Disney+ for defamation after being depicted as murdering Jean McConville in its drama series Say Nothing.

McConville’s case is one of the most high-profile murders of The Troubles and Price is taking action against Disney+/Hulu for portraying her as killing the widowed mother-of-ten in 1972. She denies any involvement in McConville’s murder. Read more

Thursday, 9.57am: Fremantle Australia options Round The Twist author’s novels

Fremantle Australia is preparing a family scripted series based on the works of Round the Twist author Paul Jennings.

Twisted will follow characters living in the small town of Twisted Creek and is inspired by the three collections of short stories optioned by the firm: Quirky Tails, Unbelievable, and Tongue Tied. Read more

Thursday, 9.34am: UK’s C4 digital chief reveals first drama order

Sacha Khari, head of digital at Channel 4 in the UK, has hinted at a revamp of his remit while revealing the PSB’s first digital drama commission and a pair of investigative docs.

Khari unveiled commissions including a 3 x 15-minute sci-fi drama. He also indicated to Broadcast that his department is working on a refreshed strategy that will see it use entertainment brand Channel 4.0 as a template for other genres, and that two “similar big, splashy channels” will be launched early next year. Read more

Thursday, 8.59am: Hulu goes for BBC comedy Black Ops

Hulu has picked up Broadcast Award-winning comedy Black Ops, following a deal with distributor BBC Studios (BBCS).

Series one of the BBCS and Mondo Deluxe-produced title will head to the Disney-owned streamer in early 2025.

The BBC1 show was created by Bafta-winning actors and creatives Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam, The Queen’s Gambit), alongside writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Click and Collect, Witless). Read more