Carnival Films has recruited Euston Films alumna Noemi Spanos and promoted development chief Marianne Buckland, in a bolstering of its creative team.

Spanos has joined The Day of The Jackal indie in the newly-created role of creative director, following the shuttering of Fremantle label Euston Films earlier this year.

She had been co-managing director at the Nightsleeper indie since 2022, having originally joined a decade ago. At the indie she led development before her promotion to exec producer where she worked across multiple productions including The Sister, Dublin Murder and Nightsleeper and with the likes of BBC, ITV, Hulu and Starz.

The new role at Carnival will see her manage the development slate and team, including the creation, development and acquisition of new projects. She will also nurture existing Carnival’s talent relationships and look to cultivate fresh creative relationships with top producers, directors and writers.

Buckland joined Carnival in 2020 and spearheaded its development to deliver tentpoles such as Sky smash The Day of the Jackal and upcoming Sky and Peacock drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

Her new EP role will see her build a commercial slate of projects to executive produce, while creatively developing scripts and partnerships with writing and production talent.

Buckland and Spanos will report to Carnival managing director Nigel Marchant and work closely with exec producer Jo Strevens.

