Broadcast Magazine

Crime meets horror in Alibi’s The Red King

By 2024-04-24T12:01:00

uktv_85034408402

Director & exec producer of the Quay Street’s six-parter on embracing the constraints of a small budget and creating their own religious cult

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now