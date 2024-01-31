Broadcast Magazine

E4 wins battle of the reality shows

By 2024-01-31T16:09:00

MAFS 2023

Married At First Sight UK takes lead over ITV2 rival Big Brother as the shows go head to head

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now