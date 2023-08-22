Broadcast Magazine

Fiona Campbell: TikTok influencers are key to attracting young viewers

By 2023-08-22T06:28:09.343

pexels-ivan-samkov-7676401

BBC’s controller of youth audiences explains how its Creatorlab scheme will help social media talent make the transition to television

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now