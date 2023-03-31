Broadcast Magazine

In Conversation: Jack Thorne and Lisa McGee

By 2023-03-31T07:18:00

Jack and Lisa

The Derry Girls and Then Barbara Met Alan scribes discuss the creative processes behind their shows and the future of British TV writing

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now