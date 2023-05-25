Broadcast Magazine

Interview: Zinc Media’s Tanya Shaw shows her mettle

By 2023-05-25T08:14:00

KA2_2808

Indie group’s MD of television on turning what many perceived as a confusing array of indie labels into a cohesive & profitable business

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now