Broadcast Magazine

Muted response to hens and a queen

By 2023-10-31T16:08:00

Henpocalypse

BBC2 apocalyptic comedy and Channel 4 period drama struggle to match previous slot incumbents

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now