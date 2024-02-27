Broadcast Magazine

This Town: Steven Knight revisits the ska era

By 2024-02-27T11:24:00

447699

The Peaky Blinders creator discusses his latest BBC1 drama, set amid the emerging music scene of 1980s Birmingham

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now