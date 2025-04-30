Zinc Media label Atomic Television is prepping a multi-part travelogue with Hannah Fry for National Geographic and Bloomberg Originals, Broadcast understands.

Six-part The Square Route with Hannah Fry (w/t) follows the mathematician and presenter Fry as she travels across six countries to find out how the forces of geography, climate, history and culture form a country. It is understood to be already in production.

Atomic Television has partnered with genealogical testing company Ancestry on the series, while Nokia is sponsoring the show with Bloomberg Media.

The project marks Fry’s first for Nat Geo. The presenter scored a BBC order this week for AI Confidential with Hannah Fry (w/t).

Atomic is headed by Stephen McQuillan and specialises in premium factual and docs. The Square Route with Hannah Fry (w/t) is its second commission from Nat Geo following military history series Defending Europe.

The Square Route follows on from recent specialist factual titles including Impossible Factual’s landmark WWII series Liberation: D-Day to Berlin and Atlantic Production’s maritime science single Titanic: The Digital Resurrection.