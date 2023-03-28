Broadcasters

Media Bill to enshrine digital prominence and pave way for C4 in-house production

By , 2023-03-28T21:28:00

Medium_74094_3_S6_Ep2_The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C - Series 6 Ep3-15

DCMS unveils legislation which is says will modernise the “outdated” 2003 Communications Act

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 