Broadcasters

Targeted audiences and thrillers key for drama

By Fleur Feeney2023-05-26T12:54:00

MTPS pic

C5’s Paul Testar and S4C’s Llinos Griffin-Williams discuss strategies and interactive drama at MPTS panel

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 