Broadcasters

Trio of Gary Glitter docs in the works at Netflix, ITV and Amazon

By 2023-03-06T13:13:00

Gary Glitter

Source: Wikimedia: Andy Thornley

Netflix orders Hunting Gary Glitter from Voltage while ITV and Amazon also prep series on disgraced pop star

