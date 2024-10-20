UK households face bill hike in event of terrestrial TV switch-off

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Ellie Kahn2024-10-20T23:01:00
Source: Pexels.com
Ernst & Young report warns government switch to streaming-only system could cost £2bn
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now