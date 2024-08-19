The first speakers for the 2024 Broadcast Sport Summit have been revealed.

The event is returning for a second year after a sellout first edition in 2023. This time round it will be held at the Emirates Stadium on 13 November, and will see sessions covering sport broadcasting, production, podcasts, social content, and more - with extra sessions to be announced in due course.

There will be two streams of content during the on-day conference, as well as lunch and post-event networking drinks provided for attendees. Tickets are available at an Early Bird price here.

Covering the evolution of sport broadcasting, Dominique Cutts, chief content officer at Aurora; Ben Gallop, BBC Sport head of digital & commissioning; and Kahlen Macauley, senior manager of international sport partnerships at Snapchat will discuss how sport coverage can keep up with the latest technologies.

Younger generations will be among those making use of these technologies, and Footballco head of video Xavi Sanchez; Little Dot Sport managing director Robbie Spargo; and Two Circles lead consultant for content, Imogen Thom; will look at how content can be tailored to attract Gen Z viewers.

Other speakers include former NFL player and now presenter Jason Bell, and Melissa Lawton, chief content officer at SailGP to examine bringing a global audience to your sport; as well as Jo Osborne, head of women’s sport at Sky Sports; Tammy Parlour MBE, CEO of the Women’s Sport Trust; and Sarah Massey, managing director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 to discuss the growth of women’s sport and the opportunities it brings.

There are also Luke Moore, COO of Stak and co-presenter of the Football Ramble podcast looking at the future of sport podcasts; Michael Carr, CEO of Crowd Network, and Warren Smith, head of sport & factual at Box To Box Films to reveal how to get the best from athletes in content; and Nick Robbins, managing director of sponsorship and premium sales, EMEA & APAC, at Two Circles, who will speak about getting the most out of commercial partnerships. Matt Stagg, founder & senior consultant at MTech Sport will be looking at the impact of generative AI and automation on sport production.

The full programme is available here, and will be updated with new speakers in the coming weeks.