5 has partnered up with streamer DAZN to broadcast live matches from this summer’s reimagined FIFA Club World Cup.

The UK PSB has picked up the rights for a package of over a third of the matches (23 of the 63), with the remaining 40 games available on DAZN in the UK. Viewers will also be able to watch all 63 games free-to-air on the platform in the UK and around the world.

5 will broadcast the 15 group stage matches, four round of-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final itself. The coverage will be broadcast live on 5’s main channel and its streaming service.

Some of the matches will also be shown on 5USA and 5Action.

The Club World Cup will take place from 14 June to 13 July in the US, bringing together 32 clubs from 20 countries, including Premier League representatives Chelsea and Manchester City, European giants such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich and international sides like MLS team Inter Miami and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

The agreement was brokered with DAZN by Paramount’s president of international ad sales Lee Sears, who said the competition will be “one of the sporting events of the summer”.

“Most of the matches [will be] played in the evening peak time and 32 of the world’s biggest clubs are involved,” he added.

“We have a growing line up of live sport on 5 and, thanks to our innovative and agile approach to partnership, we’re ambitious about offering our viewers and our advertisers even more in the months to come.”