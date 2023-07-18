The launch of TNT Sports represents a key stepping stone since closing the joint venture in September last year. It’s been a huge effort behind the scenes to build a new platform, design a new on air look and feel, and reimagine the talent line up to reflect new brand.

The reimagined talent line-up, which is amore inclusive and diverse line-up, will help connect with different audiences. There’s a clear desire to ensure that the programming is less male dominated, which can be a challenge when it comes to football at times. It’s a reflection of the brand’s accessibility, humour and fun; and the passionate, energetic way they do what they love to do; and part of an ethos that aims to be “right by the fans”.

This is a clean slate which promises to simplify the overall sports experience for fans in the long term. There are numerous challenges in the short term of managing a multi brand strategy which the new entity is fully aware of and will need to navigate carefully.

Initially there will be resentment as it will feel like another sports brand entering the UK market in an increasingly fragmented world. During a cost of living crisis this might give people a reason to cancel. Hence all focus must be placed on positioning and adding greater value for sports fans as part of the discovery+ umbrella.

We are now starting to see the fruits of why BT decided to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery; scale and leveraging its expertise in content and media. Sport will now start to become a key differentiator for discovery+ with the goal of offering users everything in one place. It will be interesting to see how TNT Sports will be able to leverage other assets within the wider WBD family, including, for example, CNN in cross promoting content such as sports documentaries.

This represents a further key step in a long journey where there will be other bumps to overcome. Maintaining key sports rights will remain ever so important to help during this transition for the next couple of years. All eyes now turn to the Premier League where the entity needs to build upon its current portfolio.

Warner Bros Discovery is in the driving seat.

Paolo Pescatore is an analyst for PP Foresight