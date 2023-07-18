TNT Sports has launched in the UK, replacing BT Sport branding from today, 18 July.

The new name and style is the result of the joint venture formed by BT Sport and Warner Bros. Discovery last year. It will continue to hold the same rights as BT Sport, including the Champions League, Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, and more, and aims to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery owned Eurosport in the coming years. The TNT Sports brand is already used by Warner Bros. Discovery in the US, where it airs the NBA, and across South America.

Both TNT Sports and Eurosport will be included in the £29.99-a-month price point for the sports offering, which is available through discovery+, as well as BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Eurosport holds rights to the Olympics, as well as cycling’s Grand Tours, tennis’ Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and more.

BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media customers will be able to watch TNT Sports immediately without taking any actions. Meanwhile, the BT Sport app will be shut down later this year, and replaced with the discovery+ app - which will include some of the same features, such as timeline highlights. There will be an authentication process for customers to complete before they can move between the two apps.

The presentation team has had some major changes, after Jake Humphrey left the broadcaster at the end of the last football season. Laura Woods will now host TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage, as well as major boxing bouts - where Carl Frampton will be lead analyst. Reshmin Chowdhury will also present some Champions League games, after previously fronting Europa League and Europa League Conference fixtures.

In addition, Lynsey Hipgrave will continue to host live coverage of the Premier League in a role she began at the start of the 2022/23 season. Jules Breach will take on a broader role presenting the Europa League, reporting on key matches across the Premier League and Champions League and will front a new-look show to start Saturday’s Premier League coverage on TNT Sports.

Football punditry will come from Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage. In addition, commentary will be handled by Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward while Ally McCoist joins as a co-commentator and pundit for Premier League and Champions League matches.

There will be more changes with rugby coverage, with Orla Chennaoui to present Premiership games in addition to her role as lead cycling presenter. Craig Doyle will also host live match coverage and Ugo Monye will take on an extended role that will see him add presenting roles alongside punditry. Alastair Eykyn and Nick Mullins will continue to commentate.

Stuart Hogg and Emily Scarratt join the rugby punditry team, alongside Martin Bayfield, Lawrence Dallaglio, Brian O’Driscoll, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton.

Finally, MotoGP will continue to be fronted by Suzi Perry, and she will be joined by 2003 Superbike World Champion, Neil Hodgson, set to deliver expert analysis throughout the season. Gavin Emmett, Michael Laverty, and Natalie Quirk complete the presentation line-up.

Radzi Chinyanganya will work across a number of sports, having worked on the Olympics with Eurosport and as its lead presenter for snooker coverage.

If you want to read more about the TNT Sports launch, you can find Andrew Georgiou, board member of the joint venture and president and managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, and Scott Young, SVP of content & production for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, explaining the thinking behind their major decisions here, and analysis explaining the opportunities here.