BT Sport will rebrand as TNT Sports from this summer, following creation of its joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery

Jake Humphrey has announced that he is to step back from BT Sport.

The presenter has worked with the broadcaster for ten years, joining from its inception in 2013. He has presented Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League football in that time, becoming the face of some of its most watched broadcasts.

Humphrey is also a founder of production company Whisper and the The High Performance Podcast.

Revealing the news on Linkedin, Humphrey said: “After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT.

“As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European Finals has meant the world to me. It has been my dream job.

“I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team.

“I also feel blessed to have shared the screen with legends of the game and incredible broadcasters, who have become friends. Thank you all.

“When I joined BT in 2013 I didn’t have children, Whisper was in its infancy and I didn’t even know what a podcast was!

“A decade on, Whisper now has hundreds of team members who I want to work with more, and the impact of The High Performance Podcast amazes me daily.

“I’m also not ashamed to say I remain hugely ambitious.

“Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I’m excited.

“To everyone that’s watched and commented, both good and bad (!), thank you! It’s been a blast.”

A BT Sport spokesperson commented: “We thank Jake for his huge commitment to BT Sport as a mainstay of our coverage since launch. Jake has made a massive contribution to the success of BT Sport over the past decade and will always be much-loved by all of us. We’re looking forward to celebrating Jake with a tribute during our Champions League Final coverage next month and giving him a fitting finale for his ten years on BT Sport.”

BT Sport is set to become TNT Sports from July, following the joint venture formed between the company and Warner Bros. Discovery. Eurosport will eventually also join the TNT Sports brand in the UK, after the completion of the 2026 Winter OIympics. You can learn more about what’s to come from the broadcaster here.