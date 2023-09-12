Liverpool FC-focused podcast The Anfield Wrap has joined the Sport Social Podcast Network.

The Anfield Wrap, which was featured in the Spring 2023 issue of the Broadcast Sport magazine and has created its own documentary series, produces over 100 podcasts and videos a month – which have been downloaded in over 200 countries worldwide since its launch in 2011.

The podcast has both free and subscription-based content, and draws an average of 250,000 downloads a week - with over 40 million downloads total. It has also performed live shows in the USA, Canada, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia as well as on stage at the fan festivals before three Champions League finals.

The Sport Social Podcast Network has over 300 titles on its roster, and has combined monthly downloads of over nine million. It recently revealed that its cricket and cycling podcasts almost doubled their listeners over the summer following the highly anticipated Ashes and Tour de France.

Neil Atkinson, CEO of The Anfield Wrap, said: “In switching over to Sport Social we were committing to their future vision. For a long time now, we have been working with so many different voices across the football spectrum – and it made complete sense for us to partner with a network which is passionate about sport, news and entertainment – and where there’s a genuine feeling of creativity in the space we are communing in.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being part of that sort of community and working with Sport Social has created even more possibilities for us to continue the innovation we’ve been leading for twelve years.”

Stefan Doyle, head of the Sport Social Podcast Network, added: “The Anfield Wrap is a giant in the world of Premier League fan media, and we’re thrilled to welcome Neil and the team to Sport Social.

“Adding The Anfield Wrap to our network strengthens our position as the go-to destination for outstanding football content for fans which will also create exciting opportunities for advertisers looking to reach Liverpool FC fans. The podcast is essential listening for any supporter of Liverpool Football Club, and we’re really looking forward to helping The Anfield Wrap to reach even more of its fanbase across the world.”