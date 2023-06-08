Arena Games Triathlon, powered by Zwift, almost doubled its live broadcast audience during the second season of Super League Triathlon’s esports World Championship Series.

The hybrid of real-life and virtual racing appealed to a new and younger generation of fans, says Super League Triathlon, with a three-event 2023 Series in Montreal, Switzerland and London delivering “massive growth”.

Arena Games Triathlon, which is set to feature at the Olympic Esports week in Singapore, grew its audience across broadcast and digital platforms as well as at the events.

In 2023 Arena Games Triathlon saw: A 48% increase in live audience on broadcast to 4 million (2022: 2.7 million)

Unique broadcast reach rise to 25.4 million (2022: 21.7 million)

Average audience per broadcast grow by 64%

25 million video views on digital channels (2022: 13 million)

95% of all tickets sold

Super League Triathlon CEO, Michael D’hulst, said: “We have seen a huge rise in the growth of Arena Games Triathlon with athletes, broadcasters and fans loving its unique format and data driven storytelling. This was the first year we have been able to operate a full Series without any impact from COVID restrictions and the results have been incredible.

“We remain committed to pushing the format for inclusion in the Olympics and our upcoming racing at the Olympic Esports week is testimony to the fact that this form of racing has traction and interest at the very highest level of sport.”

Super League Triathlon co-founder, Leonid Boguslavsky, added: “It has always been a dream of mine to be part of creating a new sport, and I am proud of the success that is being shown in the innovative, technology driven new race format of Arena Games Triathlon. It is proof again that Super League Triathlon continues to drive the sport forward and will never stand still.”