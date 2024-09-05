Premier League football sides Aston Villa and Wolves, as well as Championship side Stoke City, have joined the Sport Social Podcast Network.

With the network, Aston Villa is launching The Official Aston Villa Podcast on 6 September. Former player and Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally and presenter Kate Tracey will host the show, which will feature interviews with players, coaches and club legends. Its first episode will see summer signing Amadou Onana reacting to the club’s Champions League draw.

Wolves already worked with the Sport Social Podcast Network for its production of short-form news update Wolves Express, but has now expanded this to relaunch Wolves Weekly as The Official Wolves Podcast. Launched on 15 August, it’s hosted by host, match-day commentator and fan favourite Mikey Burrows and features in-depth discussion and debates about the team.

Finally, Stoke launched Potters’ Pod: The Official Stoke City Podcast at the beginning of August, hosted by presenter and content creator Rob Adcock alongside former Stoke player Chris Iwelumo. The first episode features recent signing Viktor Johansson, and future shows will consist of long-form interviews with first team players.

Thomas Holdcroft, head of marketing and communications at Stoke City FC, said: “The launch of Potters’ Pod is an integral part of our endeavours to elevate our content offering for our supporters to be proud of and enjoy.

“We are working really positively with the Sport Social team on creating something that tells the authentic stories of well known Potters, and helps our fans get to know the person behind the player in every episode.”

Jim Salveson, Sport Social’s director of sport, added: “It’s a pleasure to be joining forces with Stoke City and Aston Villa, and to be expanding our work with Wolves. All three clubs understand the potential of podcasting for building those crucial connections with their fans, and for giving them the content that they want. It’s great to be able to work with them to help make the most of these opportunities and create strong, engaging content that resonates deeply with its audience. I look forward to seeing the shows grow over the coming weeks.”