Schwartz arrives after two years as VP of unscripted television at Story Lab US

Aurora has appointed Bianca Schwartz to the newly created role of executive producer, originals.

Schwartz will aim to expand the production company’s originals and factual entertainment capacity, after most recently being VP of unscripted television at Story Lab US for two years. She has also held senior development roles at Monkey Kingdom US, Forge Media (ITV Studios), and WME.

Previously, Schwartz has developed and sold shows for Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, Roku, and Discovery+, and a recent example is The Cupcake Guys for Roku, featuring former NFL stars Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo. In her previous role at Story Lab US she also worked with leading brands including P&G, LVMH, Coke, Crayola, Burberry and Jaguar Land Rover.

Schwartz will lead originals creative development at Aurora, focusing on working with existing clients, as well as working with Aurora’s development team on creating original content for broadcasters, OTT and streaming platforms. A number of shows have already been produced in the past year, including work for The Olympic Channel, FIFA+ and Formula E Unplugged, the behind-the-scenes docuseries produced by Aurora for Formula E which aired on Eurosport, Discovery+ and Channel 4.

She will report to Aurora’s chief strategy officer Barry Flanigan, who said: “Bianca has an extensive track record of delivering extremely high quality, narrative-led content, working with some of the most innovative and exciting brands around. Her skills are an excellent fit with Aurora’s strength in formatting and producing original and innovative, international content. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Schwartz added: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Aurora Media Worldwide to lead its expansion into originals and factual entertainment. Aurora Media’s ability to create award winning premium live content alongside their incredible access in the world of sports and beyond makes this an exciting opportunity to tell compelling and authentic stories that resonate globally.”