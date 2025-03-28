FC Barcelona has launched Spanish and English versions of its TOP BARÇA channel.

The FAST channels are being distributed via Amagi NOW.

TOP BARÇA includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content, player interviews and historical match highlights.

FC Barcelona intends to deliver streaming experiences while tapping into new revenue streams through targeted advertising and audience monetisation through its distribution on Amagi’s cloud-based NOW platform.

Toni Cruz, Barça Studios director – Barça Studios | Barça One, said: “FC Barcelona has always been a pioneer in connecting with fans worldwide, and our partnership with Amagi to launch TOP BARÇA channels is a testament to that vision. By tapping into the FAST ecosystem, we are extending Barça’s reach and creating an innovative platform to engage our fans with premium content while driving significant revenue growth for the club.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Amagi, added: “We are excited and honored to partner with FC Barcelona and support their foray into the FAST industry. Our cloud technology enables global brands like Barça to monetise their content while delivering better viewing experiences to fans.”