The BBC and ITV have agreed a four-year deal to keep the Six Nations free-to-air.

ITV takes on the majority of matches, showing ten each year including all England fixtures, while the BBC will show five games involving Scotland and Wales each tournament as well as live audio commentary of all games. The BBC will also offer comprehensive live coverage of the Women’s Six Nations and U20 Six Nations across its linear channels and iPlayer.

ITV will distribute its content across ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player, plus highlights and exclusive content on ITV Sport social accounts and YouTube.

There had been rumours that TNT Sports was set to acquire the tournament, which the pay-TV provider denied, and former BBC Sport director Barbara Slater told the culture, media and sport select committee in November 2023 that the broadcaster may struggle to hold onto the Six Nations. However, it will now stay free-to-air until at least 2029.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “This is a monumental deal for rugby fans and ITV as we ensure the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship stays on free-to-air television. We are also proud to be the home of all England matches for the duration of the deal including England’s much revered clashes with Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The tournament is always one of the sporting highlights of the year, so we look forward to continuing to work with Six Nations Rugby and each union and federation moving forward.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “This deal is fantastic news for rugby and the BBC, keeping the sport accessible for as many people as possible. We are proud to bring the biggest sporting moments to our audiences and this new deal is the perfect news ahead of our exclusive broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer. This is an exciting time for rugby, and we are proud to share every thrilling moment with audiences across the UK.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “The significance of these new and innovative free to air partnerships for the Six Nations cannot be overstated. By strengthening rugby’s relationships with ITV and BBC, the sport can continue to give as many fans as possible in the UK access to enjoy live coverage of the Six Nations. These partnerships allow us to maximise audience reach whilst generating critical revenue for the game, enabling each Union and Federation to protect and grow the sport in their country in the coming years.”

“The increased commitment from the free to air sector is testament to the appeal and status of our iconic Championships. The commercial environment in which rugby is operating is extremely challenging and the battle for audience attention has never been greater, but the Six Nations stands alongside the very greatest occasions in world sport, which is reflected by these partnerships. Going into another incredible conclusion to the men’s championship, all parties are incredibly excited to build on this momentum and audience growth, to deliver the best possible experience for fans over the next four years.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup will also be shown by the BBC later this year. Broadcast Sport spoke to World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin about why the federation had decided to keep the tournament free-to-air and with the BBC last August.