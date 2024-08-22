The BBC will show the entirety of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

The broadcaster will air matches on its linear channels, as well as iPlayer, and promote the tournament across its social channels and BBC Sport website. BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland will also produce content for the competition.

Number one ranked England have already qualified for the competition, with the other home nations set to compete in the WXV tournament, which is being used as a qualifier, this autumn to try and join them. The BBC will show WXV on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with the action taking place 27 September - 13 October.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Sport for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 and WXV. The BBC is a massive champion of women’s rugby and women’s sport more broadly and with their multi-platform, diverse programming approach and regional reach, we look forward to making history together – the biggest, most accessible and record-breaking celebration of women’s rugby ever.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, added: “Next summer is set to be a huge moment for women’s sport and following coverage of WXV and the Women’s 6 Nations Championship on the BBC we’re proud to bring audiences exclusive coverage of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 hosted in England. Big sporting moments have a unique ability to unify bringing people together and never more so when international competitions play out on home soil. And we cannot wait.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 gets underway on 22 August next year, at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Ticket sales begin next month for the opening fixture, as well as the final - which will be on 27 September at Twickenham.