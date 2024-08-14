The BBC and ITV will show the Women’s Euro 2025, after agreeing a rights deal with UEFA.

Both broadcasters will air half of the 16-team tournament, which starts 2 July 2025, before sharing the final on 27 July 2025. The BBC will have matches on its linear channels and iPlayer, with highlights and clips also shown on the BBC Sport website, app and social media platforms. Meanwhile, ITV will have it on ITV1 and ITV4, with simulcast, catch up and highlights on ITVX, as well as highlights on its social media channels.

England won the last Women’s Euros, with a record 17.5 million (78% audience share) tuning into watch on BBC1 as the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final. This was backed up by 14.4 million watching as they lost the 2023 Women’s World Cup final to Spain on both BBC and ITV last year.

The BBC and ITV partnered with the EBU to acquire the rights to the tournament, which had been solely on the BBC last time round.The EBU negotiated on behalf of 37 of its members in 34 territories, giving similar free-to-air coverage across Europe.

The broadcasters also share the rights to the men’s Euros, and agreed a last minute deal to share the Women’s World Cup last summer, after FIFA had warned of a possible European TV blackout due to the low value of bids.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “BBC Sport has been a long-time supporter of the women’s game and the BBC is committed to bringing the nation together for the biggest sporting moments. We’re excited that we can bring another major tournament to audiences next summer across the BBC.”

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “Following the success of the Women’s World Cup last year, which drew big audiences to ITV across the tournament, we are looking forward to showcasing next year’s UEFA Women’s EURO. Viewers who follow ITV’s coverage of England Women can now expect to see live, free to air action and analysis on our platforms next summer.”

Glen Killane, executive director of sport, EBU, said: “This agreement for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 is unprecedented in terms of broadcast reach and reinforces our commitment to showcasing women’s football, ensuring it continues to grow and thrive. The deal reflects the core strategy of the EBU and its Members of enhancing the promotion of women’s sports with strong and even more increased Members’ coverage complemented by the women’s football offer on Eurovision Sport.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “Our partnership with the EBU is vital for promoting women’s football across Europe. Through the commitment demonstrated by EBU Members, we can ensure the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 reaches a wide and diverse audience, inspiring future generations and supporting the growth of the women’s game.”