BBC Sport has revealed its plans to show Champions League highlights throughout the season.

The broadcaster will have highlights from every game of the competition on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting from 18 September. The clips will be available from 10pm on Wednesdays, as well as on Thursdays when games are scheduled for that evening.

This will be followed by MOTD: UEFA Champions League, which will air at 10:40pm on the same evenings on BBC1 and iPlayer - filmed at a newly-designed studio at dock10 that you can learn more about here. The show will be hosted by Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan, with Jason Mohammed also presenting during the first week. Pundits include former Manchester City and Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, former Arsenal player Theo Walcott, Villa, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart’s Thomas Hitzlsperger and former Manchester City captain Steph Houghton.

Nedum Onuoha and Steve Warnock will also provide analysis across all of the BBC’s platforms, and journalists Julien Laurens, Rory Smith, Guillem Balague and Nicky Bandini will provide added context.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “The BBC is going to be showing the best teams and players in the world this season. The ability to devour all the clips and goals on Wednesday nights and then see the big issues dissected and debated lifts our football coverage to a new level. And that backs up our brilliant 5 Live coverage of the matches themselves as they happen.

“Our iPlayer and website first package is an exciting opportunity for audiences as they really have the freedom to watch the coverage however they choose.”