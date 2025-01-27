Gabby Logan will lead the BBC’s coverage of the men’s Six Nations, which gets underway this week.

While the first match of the tournament, France v Wales, will be shown by ITV, but the BBC will have audio coverage of it, and every other fixture, on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Its first TV game will be Scotland v Italy on 1 February, and its other fixtures will be Scotland vs. Ireland (9 February), Wales vs. Ireland (27 February), Scotland vs. Wales (8 March), and Wales vs. England (15 March).

Logan will lead the TV coverage, alongside analysis from two-time British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, England’s 2003 World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson, former Scotland captain John Barclay, Welsh legend Jonathan Davies, Scotland’s record points holder Chris Paterson, and former Italian international Sergio Parisse.

Andrew Cotter leads the TV commentary, with Gareth Rhys Owen, Alastair Eykyn, and Sara Orchard on highlights commentary and Nigel Owens providing refereeing insights. Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitch-side reporters.

The Six Nations Rugby Special highlights programme will be on BBC2 and iPlayer through the tournament, presented by Ugo Monye.

Meanwhile, every match of the U20’s Six Nations will be on iPlayer too, and the BBC Sport website will be covering all of the matches from these tournaments.

BBC Wales will have Sarra Elgan’s Six Nations Preview 2025 on 29 January, where Elgan will speak to Wales coach Warren Gatland, Ireland’s Captain Caelan Doris, as well as Italy’s Louis Lynagh with Wallabie legend dad Michael, France’s Olympic star Antoine Dupont and England’s Marcus Smith. In addition, comedian and rugby fan Mike Bubbins will host Scrum V Top 5, speaking to leading rugby figures such as Alun Wyn Jones and more about their top five matches.

Logan will also host The Six Nations Greatest Moments, a six-part series looking back at 25 years of the tournament on BBC Wales.

There will be extra episodes of the Scotland Rugby Podcast through the tournament, as well as coverage through BBC Sport Scotland.