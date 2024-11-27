BBC Sport and BBC Scotland have produced Sporting Giants: Sir Alex Ferguson, a two-part documentary on the legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager.

The documentary features first-hand accounts from a host of former players and adversaries including Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Gordon Strachan and Sir Kenny Dalglish, covering his life on and off the field.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin cover his early years at Manchester United, followed by Nemanja Vidic, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand looking at the post-1999 period.

This will be accompanied by a podcast series presented by Kelly Cates and Jonathan Northcroft, whih also includes a special episode with Dalglish on his rivalry and friendship with Ferguson.

BBC Scotland will air the documentary on 1 and 2 January, with BBC1 to show it later in 2025.

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC director of Sport, said: “There are few more pivotal people in the history of British sport than Sir Alex Ferguson. So it is a honour for us to tell his story. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, entertaining dressing room anecdotes and fascinating insight from his former players, assistant managers and coaches, as well as journalists who have followed his incomparable career every step of the way, this documentary digs deep into the character traits that explain how and why the son of a Scottish shipbuilder became one of the most influential figures in football. This is BBC Sport at its finest and we hope you enjoy it.”