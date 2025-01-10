BBC Sport will show every moment of the 2025 Masters across BBC2, BBC4 and iPlayer.

The 50th edition of the snooker tournament features the world’s top 16 players and gets underway on 12 January, with the final on 19 January.

Live coverage will be available on BBC2 in the day, and, for the first time, on BBC4 for the evening sessions. All broadcasts will be available on iPlayer. In addition, Snooker: The Masters Extra, will give more in-depth coverage every evening on BBC2 and iPlayer.

The commentary and presenting team includes Hazel Irvine and Seema Jaswal, with reports from Shabnam Younus-Jewell and expert insights from snooker legends Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, John Parrott, Ken Doherty, and Dennis Taylor. Top current snooker players will also join this group throughout the tournament.

The BBC Sport website will also provide daily live updates, and BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Live will house audio coverage.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport said: “Packed with drama, world-class talent, and five decades of unforgettable moments, this 50th year of the iconic Masters is unmissable. With our lineup of snooker legends providing coverage on TV, iPlayer Radio, BBC Sounds and online, bringing fans together with every moment of the action.”