The BBC will broadcast a number of live NBA games between now and the end of the season.

They will be shown across BBC1, BBC3, and iPlayer, and will include at least five games from the regular season, followed by four playoffs and finals games from April-June. The BBC Sport website and app will also provide coverage of all games from across the season.

This follows on from the agreement between the pair last season, which may give a hint as to which playoff and finals games will be aired. In 2023, the BBC aired the NBA’s Paris fixture, as well as four regular season games, two playoff games, one conference finals game and one NBA Finals game.

Confirmed BBC NBA games (playoffs and finals fixtures tbc) Fri 23 February - Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers – 00:30* BBC1

Sun 25 February – Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns – 20:30 BBC 3

Fri 1 March - Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics – 00:30* BBC1

Sun 3 March – Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics (TX Details TBC)

Sun 17 March - Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks (TX Details TBC) *Saturday morning

TNT Sports usually airs NBA in the UK, after it agreed a deal last year to take the competition from Sky Sports. It airs over 250 games-a-season, including at least nine games-a-week during the regular season as well as select games from the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the NBA Playoffs, the Finals, NBA All-Star and the NBA Draft. NBA is also available through NBA League Pass and NBA TV, which were recently integrated into a redesigned NBA app.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “Last year we brought live, free-to-air NBA games to our audience. This year we now have some of the biggest games of the season, showcasing the NBA’s brightest stars, and fans can also keep across the action on our website and app.”

Bastien Lacheny, NBA Europe and Middle East vice president of global media distribution, added: “We are excited to bring NBA basketball back to the BBC. Fans in the UK will be able watch live action across BBC platforms as part of our commitment to making NBA games and programming available to our passionate fans on the devices and platforms they use most.”