BBC Sport has unveiled its plans for the Women’s Six Nations, which begin on linear TV with Wales v Scotland on BBC2 and iPlayer from 4:45pm on 23 March.

Gabby Logan, Sonja McLaughlan, and Lee McKenzie will lead the BBC’s presentations, and Jenny Drummond will be pitchside reporter. Sara Orchard will be on commentary, with punditry from Maggie Alphonsi, Rachel Taylor, Philippa Tuttiett, Katy Daley-McClean, Jade Konkel, Brian Moore, Heather Lockhart, Claudia Macdonald, Sene Naoupu, and Sarah Bern.

The Wales v Scotland game will be anchored by Lee McKenzie, who will be accompanied by former Wales captains Siwan Lillicrap and Rachel Taylor, and former Scotland forwards Deborah McCormack and Heather Lockhart. France v Ireland will be shown on iPlayer at 2:15pm the same day, kicking off the tournament.

In addition, the Rugby Union Daily will produce podcasts through the tournament.

Interim director of BBC Sport, Philip Bernie, said: “With strong competition at the Women’s Six Nations 2024, viewers across the UK will be able to follow every move of the action across BBC Sport. Following on from a drama filled Men’s tournament rugby fans can expect extensive coverage and expert commentary as the six teams compete for glory.”