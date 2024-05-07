BBC Sport will launch a one-off documentary and a podcast series on the life and career of PSG and France footballer Kylian Mbappe later this month.

France legends Thierry Henry and Hugo Lloris, current manager Didier Deschamps and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger are among those interviewed for both projects. The documentary will take viewers through Mbappe’s life, with friends and coaches sharing memories from his childhood, before Henry gives insight into the Clairefontaine academy Mbappe attended, Manchester City player Bernardo Silva reveals the reaction to Mbappe’s arrival at Monaco.

Deschamps speaks about how Mbappe was part of winning the 2018 World Cup, as well as his devastation after missing a crucial penalty at Euro 2020 and the racist abuse that followed. Finally, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate reveals Kylian’s growth as a dressing room leader at the 2022 World Cup.

The documentary will be available on iPlayer from 6am on 14 May, as well as airing on BBC1 at 10:30pm on 18 May. The accompanying podcast series, which promises further untold stories, will be presented by Steve Crossman and Julien Laurens and available on BBC Sounds from 14 May.

This comes ahead of the BBC broadcasting Euro 2024 alongside ITV this summer.