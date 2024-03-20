Lorton Entertainment’s Stable: The Boxing Game will air on BBC1 and iPlayer on 30 March.

The four-part observational docuseries will follow the McGuigan family boxing gym, where Shane McGuigan, son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry McGuigan, trains the fighters alongside assistant coach Josh Pritchard, and Shane’s brother, Jake McGuigan, manages the majority of the eight boxers.

The series looks at the eight boxers’ lives inside and outside of the ring as they attempt to climb boxing’s ranks. The boxers featured include Daniel and Caroline Dubois, as well as Chris Billam-Smith, brothers Adam and Hassan Azim, Robbie Davies Jr, Ellie Scotney, and Anthony Fowler.

Stable also looks at the McGuigans’ unique boxing journey, aiming to shed light on the challenges the family has faced.

Executive producers Stable are Ed Barratt and Julian Bird, the series producers are Lucy Hardy and Arthur Landon, and the series director is Gavin Fitzgerald. It was acquired by BBC factual acquisition and produced by Lorton.

Julian Bird, CEO and founder, Lorton Entertainment, said: “We believe that this documentary encapsulates everything that is so powerful about boxing: hard-work, community, resilience, and reward. This series is characterized by the everyday sacrifices and commitments boxers make. We’ve told the stories of some of the biggest names in sport, and it is incredible to add Barry, Shane and all the fighters in the gym to that list.”

Jo Lapping, head of factual acquisition, BBC, added: “Whether you’re a boxing fan or not is irrelevant when it comes to Stable: this series is a compelling watch giving viewers an intimate look at the discipline, dedication, and determination needed to succeed in the sport. We’re excited to be bringing this to audiences across the BBC, introducing them to an inspiring, aspirational, tightly knit group of fighters at the start of a huge sporting year.”

Image: Lorton Entertainment