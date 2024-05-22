The BBC will launch a specific Euro 2024 iPlayer channel for when the tournament begins next month.

The channel will show build up content including special features and matches from the Euros archive, in addition to 27 live matches from the 2024 competition. It will also be home to additional analysis, mini highlights, home nations camp reports and new highlights programme Euros Breakdown with Alex Scott - which will focus on the biggest games.

In terms of live broadcasts, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott will lead the broadcaster’s coverage from its studio in Berlin. They will be joined by the likes of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Williams, Ellen White, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden, as well as new to the BBC, Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Thomas Frank and David Moyes.

Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown, McFadden and Shearer will be co-commentators alongside Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Jonathan Pearce, with commentary coming live from grounds around Germany. Kelly Somers will report from the England camp and Eilidh Barbour from Scotland’s.

The BBC will show England’s first two group games against Serbia on 16 June and Denmark on 20 June, as well as Scotland’s group games against Switzerland on 19 June and Hungary on 23 June. It also has first choice of the quarter-finals and will also show live games featuring current holder Italy, World Cup runner-up France versus the Netherlands (21 June), Spain, Belgium and Portugal plus two group games featuring the hosts Germany.

On CBBC and iPlayer, younger viewers can tune in the Jamie Johnson Watchalong for England’s important second group game against Denmark on the 20 June.

Highlights programmes hosted by Alex Scott and selected match replays will be available most evenings on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer, with all live games shown on linear through BBC1 or BBC2 as well as iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights will also be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast will analysis, insight and behind the scenes interviews from across Germany during the tournament.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “BBC Sport is ready to deliver another highly anticipated football tournament at the start of what is an incredibly exciting summer of sport. With comprehensive unrivalled coverage and world class analysis of the Euros across TV, radio and online, fans can expect the very best from BBC Sport as the action unfolds in Germany. Across the whole summer we’ll be bringing people across the UK together as we showcase the best of British sporting storytelling.”

There are also documentaries, including the already announced Mbappe film and podcast series, and a special feature on Wayne Rooney. Rooney 2004: World At His Feet reflects on the highs and lows of Euro 2004 in Portugal, a tournament that saw 18-year-old Rooney catapult himself into international superstardom. Rooney 2004: World At His Feet will be available on iPlayer on 1 June, and on BBC1 on 15 June at 10:30pm.