Former Manchester United and Arsenal Mikael Silvestre will host show on the highs and lows of professional football

beIN Sports has launched Tales, Tears & Trophies, a podcast on the highs and lows of professional football.

Hosted by ex-Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre, the fortnightly six-part series will feature long-form interviews with famous faces from the world of football about their careers.

The first episode, which launches today, 15 January, sees former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart discuss his journey from England’s lower leagues to Premier League glory, missed opportunities with the Three Lions, and how Pep Guardiola told him his services were no longer required.

Future guests will include former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole, ex-Tottenham and England player and manager Glenn Hoddle, former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole, and former Liverpool stars Jason McAteer and Luis Garcia.

Tales, Tears & Trophies will be available through the beIN Sports YouTube channel, as well as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. beIN has previously launched Arabic-language podcasts such as Asateer (Legends) which focuses on sporting heroes from around the region, and The beIN Podcast, which gives a platform for different fan opinions following major sports events.