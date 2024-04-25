Kelly&Kelly and Pacific Electric have produced Broomgate: A Curling Scandal, a podcast looking at a controversial moment in the sport’s history.

The six-episode series, hosted by semi-professional curler and fully professional comedian John Cullen, looks at the time, in 2015, that an overly powerful broom almost tore the curling world apart. Episodes one and two become available on 6 May, with weekly releases following.

Broomgate is produced by Kelly&Kelly (Let’s Make a Sci Fi, This Sounds Serious) Pacific Electric (Rutherford Falls, Snafu with Ed Helms) for CBC and USG Audio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive Producers are Josh Bloch from USG Audio, Mike Falbo, Ed Helms, and Brett Harris from Pacific Electric, Chris Kelly, Lauren Bercovitch and Pat Kelly from Kelly & Kelly, Chris Oke and Cesil Fernandes from CBC, and John Cullen.

Cullen said: “I am so excited for this project to finally come to life. When I first came up with the idea over two years ago, I had no idea that I would be able to work with such an unbelievable team to create something truly wonderful and a genuine first in the curling space. Part of the reason behind this specific idea was to bring a curling story to a mainstream audience, and I think this is the perfect story to do that with.

“There’s something for everyone: human drama, athletic excellence, and the perseverance of a community that had to wrestle with modernity in a way it never had before. I think curling is the greatest sport in the world and I hope everyone who listens enjoys a glimpse into our beautiful little world.”